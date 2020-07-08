Dr BR Ambedkar's Mumbai residence 'Rajgruha' attacked by unidentified persons

While two other ministers, Jayant Patil and Dhananjay Munde, also condemned the incident, Prakash Ambedkar, president of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and Dr Ambedkar's grandson, appealed for peace. "I appeal to everyone to maintain peace. It is true that two men came to 'Rajgruha' and tried to vandalise CCTV camera as well as other things. Police immediately took note of it. All officers have already reached the spot and they are investigating it. They have done a good job. Hence, I request all to maintain peace and do not gather near 'Rajgruha'," he said.

Bhimrao Ambedkar, another grandson of the architect of Indian Constitution, too appealed for peace, saying that it was a minor incident.