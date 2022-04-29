Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s thoughts are essential for progress of the country, says Rajratna Ambedkar

There is an absolute need to follow the thoughts and principles set forth by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar for the progress and upliftment of the country, asserted Rajratna Ambedkar, secretary, World Fellowship of Buddhists. He was speaking at the celebration of the 131st birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar which was organized by CIDCO B.C. Employees Association under the guidance of Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO.

On the occasion, Dr. Kailas Shinde, Joint Managing Director, CIDCO, Dr. Shashikant Mahavarkar, Chief Vigilance Officer, CIDCO, Faiyaz Khan, Manager (Personnel), Vinod Patil, President, CIDCO Employee’s Union, Narendra Hire, President, CIDCO B.C. Employees Association, Nitin Kamble, General Secretary, CIDCO B.C. Employees Association along with the officers and employees of CIDCO were present.

The program started by adorning the image of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar with garlands. At the same time, all the dignitaries were honored with a plant and a copy of a book named “Samatecha Karar” by Madhu Kamble.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambedkar recalled various inspiring events from the life of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. He further stated that the constitution drafted by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is constantly working to bring together the diverse population of India. The present concept of town planning, central banks, energy, and water planning is rooted in the books written by him at that time.

Dr. Kailas Shinde, while speaking on the occasion, said that efforts should be made for the upliftment of all sections of society. He expressed the view that it would be a true tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. He congratulated the CIDCO B.C. employee’s association for organizing the various activities.

Dr. Shashikant Mahavarkar said that it is vital that we put the teachings of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar into practice and congratulated those who are felicitated by the CIDCO BC employees’ association.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 12:22 PM IST