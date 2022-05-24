DPS Nerul students shine at Shotokan Cup National Karate Championship 2022, win 15 medals

Navi Mumbai: The students from Delhi World Public (DPS) School, Nerul runs by NRB Educational, Social and Cultural Trust won a total of 15 medals at the Shotokan Cup National Karate Championship 2022.

The championship was conducted by International Shotokan Karate-Do Organization at Andheri sports complex, Andheri, Mumbai last week.

Of the 15 medals, students of DPS Nerul won eight gold, one silver and six bronze medals and trophy in the Shotokan Cup National Karate Championship 2022.

Around 600 students participated in the event. DPS Nerul Shraddha Patne won 2 Gold medals, Mohammed Raihan won 2 gold medals, and Nandini Kulshreshtha won one gold medal in the tournament.

Delhi World Public School Chairman Namdev Rama Bhagat and Directors Dr. Vandana Kumar and Dr. Archana Sanil congratulated the winners and the coaches Sensei Manisha Patne and sensei Amar Patne for training the students and bringing out their potential to participate in this competition.

