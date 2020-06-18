‘Downpour like this is enough to lift up the moods’: Twitter after Mumbai witnesses heavy rainfall

While Mumbai continues its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, heavy showers in various parts of the city brought a sigh of relief to Mumbaikars.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that heavy rainfall to occur at isolated places in the district of Mumbai during next 3 hours.

Taking to Twitter, K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general at IMD Mumbai, wrote: "Intense spells of rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Mumbai during next 3 hours."