‘Downpour like this is enough to lift up the moods’: Twitter after Mumbai witnesses heavy rainfall

While Mumbai continues its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, heavy showers in various parts of the city brought a sigh of relief to Mumbaikars.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted that heavy rainfall to occur at isolated places in the district of Mumbai during next 3 hours.
Taking to Twitter, K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general at IMD Mumbai, wrote: "Intense spells of rainfall likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Mumbai during next 3 hours."
Elated Mumbaikars like every year gave a warm welcome to the monsoon season. Taking to Twitter the residents expressed their happiness.
Here's what netizens had to say:
Meanwhile, IMD on Thursday predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds and very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and Thane districts in the next 48 hours.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)