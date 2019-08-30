Double murder in Latur: 3 held, lookout on for others

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a double murder has rocked Latur city, after two died in a brawl caused by a married couple's dispute gone wrong. The incident occurred on Wednesday, when the couple Bhima and Lalita Chavan involved their families after a fight went too far between them.

Bhima, a labourer at MIDC and Lalita Chavan, a tea vendor, both residents of Bhambari Chowk in Latur, have been at loggerheads for quite some time now.

The couple have four children -- two sons and two daughters. Their arguments often led to violent fights, which were later resolved at the MIDC police station in Latur.

On Wednesday evening, the couple got in a fight after which Lalita called her brother, Balaji Rathod, who brought a few of his friends, relatives along with him. After getting a whiff of his wife calling her family, Bhima also called his relatives from Varvanti village, including his two nephews.

After the two families met, a huge brawl broke out right in front of the Chavan residence at Bhambri Chowk. Bhima's nephews- Anand and Arun were stabbed with a sharp knife during the brawl, leading to their deaths at the spot.

Soon after realising that the duo died, the crowd dispersed and the family members of the couple fled from the spot. Meanwhile, the deceased were rushed to a civic-run hospital and their bodies were sent for postmortem.

One of the locals alerted police about the incident and MIDC police immediately rushed to the spot. Three teams were formed to investigate the matter.