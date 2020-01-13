Double murder accused arrested after ten years

Mumbai: The city crime branch has arrested a 32-year-old accused of a double murder, ten years after he jumped his bail and escaped. The accused has been identified as Prakash Avsarkar.

According to the crime branch officer, the accused has confessed of committing 100 robberies and other crime in the city in the last 10 years.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from crime branch unit 7 laid a trap around Vikhroli railway station and arrested Avsarkar from a temple on Sunday.

During the interrogation, it has been revealed that Avsarkar is also accused of a 2011 Shirdi double murder.

In 2011 persons named Pravin Gondkar and Rachit Patni were killed by the members of Papya Shaikh gang, of who, Avsarkar was the gang member. In the case, he was arrested under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

However, after securing bail, Avsarkar never remain present for court dates and escaped, after which he was proclaimed as a absconder.

According to the crime branch officer, during the interrogation, Avsarkar, a resident of Hariyali Village in Vikhroli, confessed of 100 cases of robberies and thefts in railways and in the city area.

He was also convicted in the four cases and Dadar police has externed him from the city limits in 2018.

The crime branch has handed him over to the Government Railway Police at CSMT for further investigation.