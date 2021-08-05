Door-to-door drive: 602 bedridden patients got the jab in last five days

Almost a week after the BMC began its door-to-door vaccination drive for bedridden patients, the civic body has inoculated 602 such patients out of the 4,715 applications it had received.

Last month, a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni said that home vaccination drive should be undertaken for those who were bedridden. The bench said this while hearing a PIL filed by advocate Dhruti Kapadia.

On Thursday, the BMC’s counsel, Anil Sakhare, told the court, “Till August 4, over 600 bedridden patients were vaccinated in their homes. A doctor and a nurse visit the homes of the registered person, along with an ambulance, and the vaccine is administered.” However, he said that they were facing problems regarding fitness certificate from the doctor, saying that the person who is to be vaccinated will remain bedridden or immobile for the next six months and the person is fit to receive the jab.

Advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhkoni, appearing for the state, submitted the government’s policy for ‘Covid-19 vaccination for the bedridden and immobile persons’.

Meanwhile, Kapadia suggested starting a helpline, in addition to the email registration, since many people are digitally challenged. “If there is a helpline, then the family or the caregiver can call and register for the home vaccination,” said Kapadia.

The HC asked her to give the suggestions in writing to the state government, which could consider the same, if appropriate.

The chief justice said, “A beginning has been made. Let it continue. There could be some teething problems here and there. It can be taken care of.”