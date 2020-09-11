Doobie received? News channel shares video of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant allegedly smoking weed

The drug abuse case associated with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is currently being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The NCB has even arrested several people in connection with the case, including late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

Amidst the several controversies surrounding the case, Zee News has now come up with a video in which Sushant and Rhea, with few other people can be seen smoking.

In the video, one can see Sushant and Rhea talking about their cigarettes and Sushant claims that he is smoking a herbal cigarette.

Herbal cigarettes are cigarettes that usually do not contain any tobacco, instead of being composed of a mixture of various herbs and/or other plant material.