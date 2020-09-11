Doobie received? News channel shares video of Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant allegedly smoking weed

The drug abuse case associated with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is currently being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).
The NCB has even arrested several people in connection with the case, including late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.
Amidst the several controversies surrounding the case, Zee News has now come up with a video in which Sushant and Rhea, with few other people can be seen smoking.
In the video, one can see Sushant and Rhea talking about their cigarettes and Sushant claims that he is smoking a herbal cigarette.
Herbal cigarettes are cigarettes that usually do not contain any tobacco, instead of being composed of a mixture of various herbs and/or other plant material.
The news channel also had a psychologist in the debate show, who claimed that the herbal cigarette used by them is not a normal cigarette. The psychologist also said that the actress looks like a habitual smoker while Sushant does not look like he smokes often.
After the Channel came up with the video, many people on Twitter started to share the video with a hashtag #zeeexposedrhea and claimed that the actress indeed took drugs and now she has been caught.
While many Twitterati applauded the channel for the new video, few users also slammed it for its "propaganda".
Check out the reactions here:
The NCB began its investigation after the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which was probing money laundering charges, shared social media chats retrieved from Rhea Chakrabortys mobile phone hinting at use of banned drugs.
Rajput was found hanging in his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14.
The CBI is separately probing a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting the 34-year-old actor's suicide.
(With inputs from agencies)
