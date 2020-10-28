'Don't you know where Mumbai Police HQ is?': Twitter user after city police asks exact location of traffic jam

Mumbai is known as a city that never sleeps. But traffic snarls, illegal car parking and pothole-ridden roads do slow down the pace of the city. And, with social media increasingly becoming the medium to share not just what you ate in the morning, but also a place where you can vent out your frustration or make complaints to authorities, Mumbaikars often share their traffic woes here.

On Tuesday, one such Mumbaikar, frustrated with the traffic snarl, took to Twitter to share his ordeal. The user, Faizan Khan, taking to the micro-blogging site wrote: “Massive traffic jam just opposite @MumbaiPolice's HQ. Number of vehicles parked in the No-Parking Zone."