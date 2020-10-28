'Don't you know where Mumbai Police HQ is?': Twitter user after city police asks exact location of traffic jam

Mumbai is known as a city that never sleeps. But traffic snarls, illegal car parking and pothole-ridden roads do slow down the pace of the city. And, with social media increasingly becoming the medium to share not just what you ate in the morning, but also a place where you can vent out your frustration or make complaints to authorities, Mumbaikars often share their traffic woes here.
On Tuesday, one such Mumbaikar, frustrated with the traffic snarl, took to Twitter to share his ordeal. The user, Faizan Khan, taking to the micro-blogging site wrote: “Massive traffic jam just opposite @MumbaiPolice's HQ. Number of vehicles parked in the No-Parking Zone."
But, it was the conversation between Khan and Mumbai Police that actually became a topic of discussion amongst Twitterati. Mumbai Police, which is known for its brilliant social media game, while responding to the Twitter user said: "Address mentioned is not sufficient. Please share exact location for necessary action."
This comes despite the user having shared the exact location. The Twitter user, who was shocked by Mumbai Police's reply, said: "Don't you know where is Mumbai Police HQ near Crawford market?"
Mumbai Police's reply didn't go down well with netizens who trolled them for forgetting the location of its own headquarter. One user said: "Looks like Mumbai police has also been working from home since March and has forgotten about going to police stations."
While, another user said: "Side effects of work from home."
Here's what netizens had to say:
