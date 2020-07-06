Don’t worry, keep morale high: Fire officer who beat COVID

Don't worry and keep the morale high once tested COVID +ve, says Deepak Ghosh, the Mumbai Divisional Fire Officer (Training & special operations), who fought the virus tormenting the world, returned back from hospital and is currently home quarantined.

I had to rush to work after a major fire broke out on midnight June 25 at an industrial estate of Marol in Andheri East of Level-II. Due to fire heavy smoke I was suffocating and lost consciousness. My team took me to the Nanavati Hospital. However, since I was not keeping well, I underwent for a COVID test and my report turned out to be positive. In stayed in hospital for nine days, said the official. The CT scan report of his lungs showed pneumonia patches.

"We can overcome corona, the only thing is that it should be detected and treated before it becomes fatal I realised when I was hospitalised. Most of us are taking homemade remedy and other immunity boosters. But the most important thing to monitor is our SpO2 (saturated peripheral Oxygen) in the blood level. It’s a vital parameter and I recommend we should have own pulse oximeter. Atleast we can regularly check oxygen and pulse level of ourselves and family members twice a day. Ideally it should be around 97-99 percent. It should not drop below 90 per cent, its when we need medical attention. Higher level of pulse above 85-90 is also an indication of fever. As this virus affects our lungs and respiration system, we may feel heavy breathing or breathlessness. So we can start medical treatment early if we monitor our O2 level and avoid emergency arising due to breathing problem. Moreover, to overcome the danger one should drink warm water regularly and take water vapours," Ghosh advised.

The essential service officials are mostly hit during this pandemic situation as they are obliged to report to duty. Reportedly, several Covid warriors have also lost their lives.

Ghosh added that mental strength is the key aspect to fight against Covid. "During our battle remember that you will be alone. Our family, friends, relatives won’t be able to help us even if they want. So one should be mentally prepared."

As an advice to the public, the official said, "Socially be in contact with optimistic people. Do not get more involved in fake videos, social media. Instead one should use the digital media wisely to get right information and knowledge but at the same time should be careful that it does not control our mind. Keep your mind engaged with good content and be positive," concluded the official.