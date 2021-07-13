Don't want to do pressure politics over non-induction of Pritam Munde in union cabinet: Pankaja Munde after rejecting resignations of supporters

Days after she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, BJP Leader Pankaja Munde on Tuesday said that she has rejected her followers' resignations which they had submitted to protest against the non-induction of Pritam Munde in the union cabinet.

"I do not want to do pressure politics. I have rejected resignations of the BJP leaders which they had submitted to protest against non-induction of Pritam Munde in the union cabinet," She added.

Munde also said that PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda are her leaders and she will continue to work for the betterment of a common man that was taught to her by her father and veteran leader Gopinath Munde.

For the unversed, amidst the spate of resignations by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) officer bearers and elected representatives from local bodies to protest against the non-induction of Beed Member of Parliament (MP) Pritam Munde in the cabinet expansion, leader Pankaja Munde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi late on Sunday evening. She was believed to have raised the issue pertaining to the growing discontent over sidelining the two-term Beed MP in the cabinet expansion.

Pankaja, who attended the meeting of all the national secretaries called by party president JP Nadda, also met him separately to express her displeasure. So far, more than 49 Munde supporters from BJP and those who were holding various posts in the local bodies have tendered their resignations in the last two days.

Pankaja had earlier clarified that Pritam and she were not upset. However, insiders pointed out that the elevation of Rajya Sabha member Dr Bhagwat Karad as the minister of state has been an attempt to clip her wings and undermine her leadership in the Marathwada region. Pankaja said her relationship with her followers was long-lasting and not based on power or post. However, she admitted that they were hurt that Pritam could not find a place in the cabinet expansion.