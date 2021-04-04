'Don't wait for hospitalisation as per your choice of hospital': BMC appeals to Mumbai residents as COVID-19 cases surge

Against this backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in the financial capital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has appealed to Mumbai residents to not wait for hospitalisation as per their choice of hospital.
The COVID-19 situation in Mumbai and the rest of the state seems to have become more worrisome. For the first time since the pandemic hit us, Mumbai recorded 9,000 new cases in a span of 24 hours. Taking the total count to 4,41,282 cases till now. This is the highest single-day corona cases count for the third consecutive day on Saturday.
Meanwhile, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal informed that the number of beds available on BMC's real-time live dashboard for allotment has gone up from 12906 to 15971.
Singh also stated that BMC has operationalised additional 3000 DCHC/DCH COVID-19 beds in various hospitals under it in the last 7 days.
Check the current availability here:
"We must appeal to our citizens not to wait for hospitalisation as per their choice of hospital, they should occupy beds wherever available for immediate treatment if they are symptomatic as the treatment protocol is similar everywhere and well established now. Patients are becoming critical by waiting for choice hospital," BMC commissioner appealed to Mumbai residents.
"Abundant beds are available in other hospitals," he added.
