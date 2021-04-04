'Don't wait for hospitalisation as per your choice of hospital': BMC appeals to Mumbai residents as COVID-19 cases surge

Against this backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases in the financial capital, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has appealed to Mumbai residents to not wait for hospitalisation as per their choice of hospital.

The COVID-19 situation in Mumbai and the rest of the state seems to have become more worrisome. For the first time since the pandemic hit us, Mumbai recorded 9,000 new cases in a span of 24 hours. Taking the total count to 4,41,282 cases till now. This is the highest single-day corona cases count for the third consecutive day on Saturday.

Meanwhile, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal informed that the number of beds available on BMC's real-time live dashboard for allotment has gone up from 12906 to 15971.

Singh also stated that BMC has operationalised additional 3000 DCHC/DCH COVID-19 beds in various hospitals under it in the last 7 days.

Check the current availability here: