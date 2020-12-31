'Don’t stop the party': BMC allows food deliveries in Mumbai after 11 pm on New Year's eve

With Mumbaikars celebrating New Year's eve at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed food delivery by restaurants and hotels after 11 PM on the night of December 31. The BMC took to Twitter to make the announcement.
While urging Mumbaikars to ring in the New Year at home, the civic body said the Centre’s COVID-19 prevention norms will have to be followed so we revel in the festivity within the safe confines of our homes.
"Don’t Stop The Party, Mumbai - Just Take It Indoors After 11:00! Restaurants are allowed to home deliver food in the city post 11:00 pm. COVID-prevention norms will have to be followed to ensure Mumbai rings in the new year with safety," the BMC tweeted.
As a precautionary measure in light of the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus in the UK, the Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew in major cities, including Mumbai, between 11 pm and 6 am till January 5.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai police announced a slew of restrictions on gatherings and celebrations on New Year's eve in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
S Chaitanya, spokesperson of the Mumbai Police, told news agency ANI that the night curfew will remain in place from 11 pm on December 31 till 6 am on January 1, along with Section 144.
"Night curfew to remain in place from 11 pm today to 6 am tomorrow. Section 144 to remain imposed prohibiting the gathering of 5 or more persons. No parties will be allowed in restaurants, pubs, bars, beaches, rooftops, or boats," Chaitanya told ANI.
Chaitanya further informed that people would be allowed to celebrate till 11 pm, but after that strict action would be taken against violators under section 188.
"We are well prepared and alert. The total strength of the force is about 50,000 and out of that, 30,000 personnel will be on the ground on New Year. Police officers will be on static deployment and on patrol," he said, adding that barricades will also be put in place.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)