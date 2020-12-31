'Don’t stop the party': BMC allows food deliveries in Mumbai after 11 pm on New Year's eve

With Mumbaikars celebrating New Year's eve at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed food delivery by restaurants and hotels after 11 PM on the night of December 31. The BMC took to Twitter to make the announcement.

While urging Mumbaikars to ring in the New Year at home, the civic body said the Centre’s COVID-19 prevention norms will have to be followed so we revel in the festivity within the safe confines of our homes.

"Don’t Stop The Party, Mumbai - Just Take It Indoors After 11:00! Restaurants are allowed to home deliver food in the city post 11:00 pm. COVID-prevention norms will have to be followed to ensure Mumbai rings in the new year with safety," the BMC tweeted.