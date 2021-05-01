Don't rely on anyone for oxygen: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray directs civic bodies to be self-sufficient amid COVID-19 crisis

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases and ongoing oxygen crisis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray today held a meeting with all the Municipal Corporations in Mumbai and Mumbai metropolitan area as well as Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioners to review the measures regarding COVID-19 and also to make strict planning to face the possible third wave. He gave various important instructions that oxygen facilities should be available in every municipal area in the next few days and there should be no need to depend on anyone for this.
The Chief Minister also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming monsoon season in the cities and the preparations made to deal with the possible disasters.
The CM said that while fighting covid like last year, it is very important for patients suffering from other diseases to get treatment on time. During the rainy season, dieases like malaria, cholera, jaundice, leptospirosis, dengue and other contagious diseases also spread. While treating covid, there should be a separate system for these patients.
COVID-19 was more prevalent in senior citizens in the first wave, but in the second wave, the prevalence is higher, especially between the ages of 30 and 50. The Chief Minister also said that if this number increases further in the upcoming wave, then there should be a complete plan ready. He said that the treatment rooms of the children in the hospitals should be well equipped.
Importantly, the CM said that every municipality should be self-sufficient in oxygen and not rely on anyone else for oxygen in any case. He stressed that under no circumstances should one rely on anyone else for oxygen, stock of medicines, adequate number of ventilators should be ensured. Besides, stock of medicines and adequate number of ventilators should be available.
Speaking about the measures taken by the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that some immediate steps have been taken to increase the number of immunization centers through various means to increase the contact and coordination with the citizens through ward war rooms in Mumbai.
While Dr. Rajesh Dere of Jumbo Center at BKC also informed that how the relatives of the patients at the center are given the updated information about the treatment of their patient through the mobile app. MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner RA Rajiv also explained how patients and their relatives are in regular contact with each other through technology.
Thane, Kalyan Dombivali, Mira Bhayander, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Panvel, Navi Mumbai, Vasai Virar Municipal Commissioners as well as Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioners said that they are stabalising the number of patients in their respective areas.
Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte also made important suggestions. He also said that the safety of jumbo centers or field hospitals, government and private hospitals should be carefully checked for fire safety, construction and electrical equipment.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)