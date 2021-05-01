Don't rely on anyone for oxygen: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray directs civic bodies to be self-sufficient amid COVID-19 crisis

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases and ongoing oxygen crisis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray today held a meeting with all the Municipal Corporations in Mumbai and Mumbai metropolitan area as well as Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioners to review the measures regarding COVID-19 and also to make strict planning to face the possible third wave. He gave various important instructions that oxygen facilities should be available in every municipal area in the next few days and there should be no need to depend on anyone for this.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the preparations for the upcoming monsoon season in the cities and the preparations made to deal with the possible disasters.

The CM said that while fighting covid like last year, it is very important for patients suffering from other diseases to get treatment on time. During the rainy season, dieases like malaria, cholera, jaundice, leptospirosis, dengue and other contagious diseases also spread. While treating covid, there should be a separate system for these patients.

COVID-19 was more prevalent in senior citizens in the first wave, but in the second wave, the prevalence is higher, especially between the ages of 30 and 50. The Chief Minister also said that if this number increases further in the upcoming wave, then there should be a complete plan ready. He said that the treatment rooms of the children in the hospitals should be well equipped.

Importantly, the CM said that every municipality should be self-sufficient in oxygen and not rely on anyone else for oxygen in any case. He stressed that under no circumstances should one rely on anyone else for oxygen, stock of medicines, adequate number of ventilators should be ensured. Besides, stock of medicines and adequate number of ventilators should be available.