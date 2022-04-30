Don't let atmosphere of harmony, mutual friendship, brotherhood and unity deteriorate: CM Uddhav Thackeray on Maharashtra Day eve

Don't let the atmosphere of harmony, mutual friendship, brotherhood and unity deteriorate, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

While wishing people on the eve of Maharashtra Day, Thackeray claims the efforts by few to discredit Maharashtra and impact the morale of the people did not work in their favour due to the administration’s performance during the COVID crisis

No matter how many obstacles and crisis come, Maharashtra will continue to progress

If anyone is conspiring to tarnish the image of Maharashtra and discredit the state, the self-respecting people here are able to give a befitting reply

Mumbai: No matter how many obstacles and crises come, Maharashtra will continue to progress, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray while wishing the people of the state on the eve of Maharashtra Day. Amid raging controversy over Azaan and Hanuman Chalisa, Thackeray pointed out that if anyone is conspiring to tarnish the image of Maharashtra and discredit the state, the self-respecting people here are able to give a befitting reply.

‘’This is the third Maharashtra Day after our Maha Vikas Aghadi government came to power. For two years, the country faced the Corona virus crisis, but even in this challenging situation, Maharashtra put itself at the forefront in agriculture, industry and investment,’’ said Thackeray. He added that the state government in line with its custom and tradition of helping people in need distributed free lunch under the Shivbhojan scheme and provide financial assistance to the weaker sections and unorganised class.

‘’Whether it is health or good governance, environment or civic development, the concrete steps taken by Maharashtra were appreciated by the country as well as globally. In the last two and a half years, the administration has worked very patiently and courageously from the grassroots in the event of a natural calamity or a virus attack. The efforts by few to discredit Maharashtra and impact the morale of the people did not work in their favour due to the administration’s performance during the crisis,’’ noted Thackeray.

‘’Maharashtra has a history of warriors. Be it Chhatrapati Shivaji, who stopped the Mughal invasion, Tararani who challenged Aurangzeb, or Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba and Savitribai Phule who laid down their lives for social reforms. All these and many who consider them as role models strengthened the social fabric of Maharashtra irrespective of caste, creed and religion. The story of the great man Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the son of this land, who drafted the Constitution of India, which is not just a book but an invaluable gift, that gives everyone in the country the right to live with dignity,’’ opined Thackeray.

Thackeray, without directly naming BJP and MNS, claimed that unfortunately due to selfishness and ambition, the work of these great personalities is being tarnished by destroying the harmony between castes and religions in the state. ‘’Maharashtra is known for its social harmony, restraint and reasoning. The progress of a state is not just about how much investment has been attracted and how many roads have been constructed. Maharashtra has attracted the attention of the world on basic and sensitive issues like the environment. Modern medical infrastructure is planned keeping in view the future challenges of health,’’ he said.

‘’We respect the federal system. We have a strong desire to take a big leap for development. We have a duty to contribute to the progress of the nation and we are fulfilling it,’’ said Thackeray amid widening rift between the Centre and the states.

CM hoped that the people of Maharashtra will foil all efforts to damage the atmosphere of mutual friendship, brotherhood and unity. ‘’I urge all, even the Opposition and various organizations to come together and hold the flag of Maharashtra, not only in the country but also in the world without harbouring animosity,’’ he said.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 07:45 PM IST