Don't gobble up states' GST dues: Shiv Sena to BJP

Demanding the Centre to immediately reimburse the Goods & Services Tax (GST) dues of various states, the Shiv Sena on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of attempting to gobble up the states' GST earnings.

The GST is needed for developmental schemes, for providing essential services to the people, and the Centre's "army of thugs (thug-sena) cannot enjoy" with the states' resources, or it will lead to a aconfrontation", said the Sena.

The Citizenship Amendment Act has been opposed by north-eastern states, and now if attempts are made to deprive the states' GST dues, then it could lead to a new "Centre versus states" conflict, cautioned the Sena.

Taking cudgels on behalf of various non-BJP states, the Sena said that while Maharashtra has to get Rs 15,558 crore, there are huge amounts due to other states like Telangana (Rs 4,531 crore), Delhi (Rs 2,355 crore) Punjab (Rs 2,100 crore), Kerala (Rs 1,600 crore) and West Bengal (Rs 1,500 crore).