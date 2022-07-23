'Don’t expect too much': Devendra Fadnavis asks aspirants for ministerial berths & nominations in state council | File

Amid a mad rush for ministerial berths and nomination from the Governor’s quota in the state council, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday asked the aspirants from his party not to expect too much due to constraints in accommodation of many as the BJP is sharing power with Shiv Sena. He advised the party members to be ready for a sacrifice but hinted that the party will nominate leaders purely on merit. Fadnavis in his speech at the state BJP executive hoped that the aspirants will abide by the party’s decision on nomination for ministerial berths and also for the state council.

Fadnavis’ statement came when despite the formation of the Eknath Shinde-led government on June 30 there has been no cabinet expansion as the CM and DCM are managing the show. ‘’If somebody gets the ministerial berths or nomination for the state council that does not mean other aspirants are not qualified. There are experienced and seasoned leaders and also there are also some MLAs who have not become ministers but have performed exceedingly well. However, the party has to take all factors into account including the number of posts especially in the alliance government,’’ he noted.

Fadnavis also said that there is no reason for anyone to be upset adding that there will be resentment but it would be tackled. ‘’Last two and half years were marked by a struggle while raising pro-people issues during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. However, in the next two and half years, we must focus on further strengthening the BJP in Maharashtra,’’ he advised.

Fadnavis said that the Modi-led BJP and Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena have come to power in Maharashtra and it will be the sincere attempt to provide a clean, functional government that will work for all communities and expedite the development process.