'Don't compel me to come after you': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warns opposition

Slamming the Opposition for their “vindictive” politics, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that they should not compel him to go after them.
A day before an anniversary of Maha Vikas Aghadi government, in an interview to Sena spokesperson and Saamana executive editor Sanjay Raut, Thackeray spoke on several topics including his family being targeted in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, love jihad, Anvay Naik’s case, and the performance and plans of the MVA government.
During the interview, he accused the opposition of misusing central agencies and said, "I am calm, it does not mean that I am impotent. It is not our culture to attack the family. If they are attacking our families and children, then they should remember that they also have families and children."
The remarks were made in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action against Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik.
Answering the question over opposition's jibe that he does not do anything beyond telling people to wash their hands in his speeches, Thackeray said that for now, he is only telling people to wash hands. However, he added, "If they continue with such attacks, haath dhun mage padel (I will come after them).”
Answering the question over the issue of love jihad, he asked why one cannot apply the concept of "love jihad" in politics itself. He also said that BJP have aligned with parties of different political ideologies, and asked whether it is a case of love jihad.
While talking about making a law on the issue he said, “We can make a law on it but first tell us when you (Centre) will bring in anti-cow slaughter law? Why don’t you make a law in Goa, you have a government there? Enforce it from Kashmir to Kanyakumari.”
Tomorrow, Uddhav Thackeray will complete a year as the CM of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as the chief minister on November 28 last year after a month-long political drama, which included a brief spell of President's rule and an 80-hour-long Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar government.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)