'Don't compel me to come after you': Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warns opposition

Slamming the Opposition for their “vindictive” politics, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that they should not compel him to go after them.

A day before an anniversary of Maha Vikas Aghadi government, in an interview to Sena spokesperson and Saamana executive editor Sanjay Raut, Thackeray spoke on several topics including his family being targeted in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, love jihad, Anvay Naik’s case, and the performance and plans of the MVA government.

During the interview, he accused the opposition of misusing central agencies and said, "I am calm, it does not mean that I am impotent. It is not our culture to attack the family. If they are attacking our families and children, then they should remember that they also have families and children."

The remarks were made in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action against Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik.