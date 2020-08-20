'Don't be so boastful...': Sanjay Raut channels inner shayar after SC verdict on Sushant

Raut on Wednesday had said that it is "not right" for him to make any political comment on Supreme Court's latest order in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He also said that raising doubts on the capability of Mumbai Police is "a conspiracy against the city police".

The Shiv Sena MP had reiterated that Maharashtra is known for always striving for truth and justice and always ensuring that everybody -- big or small -- is not above the law and all can expect to get justice.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar Government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.