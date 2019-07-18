Dongri is a hub of illegal constructions

Mumbai: Dongri enclave in south Mumbai, where the four-storey building which collapsed on Tuesday killing 14 persons once stood, is the hotbed of illegal constructions and forms part of the municipal ward that has the highest population density.

As was evident on Tuesday, the narrow bylanes and the vehicles parked haphazardly on roads posed hurdles for rescue vans and ambulances in reaching the spot of the incident.

The collapse of a part of Kesarbai building is not an isolated incident. In September 2017, 33 people died when seven-storey Husaini building collapsed in Bhendi Bazar area, which is also part of the B ward of the BMC.

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim once owned properties in Bhendi Bazaar. As police have launched a probe to fix responsibility, the Mhada and the BMC are apparently passing the buck on each other over the ownership of the collapsed building. A senior police officer said the inquiry will find out who is the actual owners.