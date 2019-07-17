Dongri building collapse: Was asleep when building collapsed; Injured resident

Mumbai: It was Tuesday morning like any other day at home of Naved Salmani, with everyone busy at their chores. Little did the family know their four-storey building would come crashing down in the blink of an eye. Naved was one among the several people who were injured.

He has no recollection of how he was brought to the hospital. Naved said everyone at home were busy, while he was fast asleep and suddenly the building collapsed. He still cannot recollect what happened later.

“I don’t know what happened exactly as I opened my eyes directly in the hospital and have injuries on my hands and legs. My mother is seriously injured, my wife Sana and my son Ibrahim are missing and it has been four hours now and there is no word about them,” he said.

Double tragedy in family

It was a double tragedy for the Shaikh family, who resided in Kesarbai building, which collapsed on Tuesday. The 25-year-old mother of two children, Sabiya Nasir Shaikh, lost her life when she went to the kitchen to make tea.

Her father-in-law, Abdul Sattar Kalu Shaikh, who was one of the committee members of the local Abdul Rehman dargah, also succumbed to the head injuries he received as he was in the midst of some work near the kitchen. “He felt a tremor and shouted out but it was too late,” said Shoaib Ahmed, a relative of the Shaikhs.

Hundreds of people from Dongri had flocked to the government run-JJ Hospital where most of the injured were taken for treatment. While moaning the death of Sabiya, one of her relatives, Sanaba Rahim Mohammed, said, “She had gone to kitchen to make tea for the family when the half of the building collapsed.

Her father-in-law Abdul was also in that part of the house. Both of them sustained serious injuries and died. Thankfully, her three-month-old child, who was in the other room with his father survived, as they were able to escape in time.”

Good Samaritan to the rescue suffered injuries

So far, eight injured have been admitted to JJ Hospital. Even as people are being rescued, we see that the spirit of Mumbai is alive and well, with people selflessly coming forward to help rescue those trapped under the debris. Imran is one of these people.

On Tuesday, Imran Husain Kalwaniya, 30, who resides opposite Kesaribai building, heard a loud boom and saw the building crumble right before his eyes. Without any second thought, Imran ran down the stairs of his building to help those affected by the tragedy.

“I wasted no time to rush to the spot, so that I could be of some help. After lifting the debris, I managed to save the life of a baby stuck under the debris. I also managed to save a man who was gasping for air as he was buried under some bricks,” said Imran.

People who died in the incident

Sabia Nishar Sheikh, 25

Abdul Sattar Kalu Sheikh, 55

Saira Rehan Sheikh, 25

Javed Ismail, 34

Mujjamil Mansur Salmani, 15

Arhaan Shehzad Zariwala, 40

Kashyap Amirajan, 12

Sana Mulani, 20-25 yrs

Unknown, 33-35 yrs

Ibrahim, 1-2 yrs