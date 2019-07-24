Dongri building collapse: Trustee and developer booked

Mumbai: A week after a building collapsed at Dongri claiming 13 lives, the Mumbai police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the developer and the trustees of the building late on Monday.

According to a Dongri police officer, the primary investigation revealed that the building was unauthorised and the guidelines were flouted to build it.

Its developer and trustee were booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections causing death by negligence (304A), causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (338), causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (337) and common intention (34).

“We have registered the case against developer of the building, trustees and the concerned people. So far, we have not mentioned any individual’s name,” said an officer from Dongri police station.

“No arrest has been made. We will investigate the role of the individuals and accordingly, will start making the arrests,” added the officer. On July 16, around 11.40 am, B wing of Kesarbai building in Dongri suddenly collapsed.

The tragedy claimed 13 lives and injured nine others. The narrow lanes and the dense cluster of buildings of Dongri area made the rescue operation difficult. Only a small JCB could reach near.

The Mumbai Fire brigade rescued few people who were stuck below the building debris with the help of locals and team from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis had announced a compensation of Rs5 lakh each to the kin of those who lost their lives in the incident and Rs50,000 compensation for those who sustained injuries.