Dongri building collapse: Death toll rises to 13, 7 injured and 1 critical

Mumbai: The death toll of Kesarbai building collapse has now risen to 13, which includes three children. While, nine people were injured after the 100-year-old four-storey building at Dongri collapsed on Tuesday morning. Senior doctors said, one of the nine injured patients is in critical condition, while the others are stable and will soon be discharged.

“We have shifted all the injured patients to different wards of the hospital, depending on their injuries. Few patients have taken discharge as their families wanted them to get treated in private hospitals,” said a doctor.

Sachidanand Gawde, the public relations officer of National Defense Response Force (NDRF) said, a total of 23 people pulled out from the crash site, of which 13 died and nine were injured and rushed to Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy (JJ) hospital for treatment.

“Seven men, four women and three children succumbed to their injuries, while two men, five women and two children are admitted in hospital for the treatment,” the doctor said.

Senior doctors said, two were discharged after taking treatment from the outpatient department (OPD), as one had a small scratch on his hand, while the other took discharge against medical advice (DAMA). “Except one, the other patients have sustained minor injuries and fractures.

Three patients were brought on Wednesday morning of which two were children, who were declared brought dead. They had succumbed to their injuries, while the female patient is critical,” said doctor.

The woman's injuries are grave and the doctors say they will have amputate her hand. “We need to amputate her right hand, since it is completely damaged, since she was trapped inside the debris for a long time. We will observe the patient for two days and will proceed with the operation at the earliest,” he added.