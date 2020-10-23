Dombivli: Woman clean-up marshal booked for stabbing 'assaulter' with vehicle key

Dombivli police may soon arrest a woman clean-up marshal for stabbing a man with a vehicle key after a dispute broke out over a fine charged for dumping waste at public place. Meanwhile, the man, too, has been booked by the police as the woman marshal has filed a case of assault against the man.

"The incident took place on Thursday, in the Savarkar Nagar area of Dombivli (East), when a 24-year-old woman clean-up marshal deployed by Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), charged a Rs. 300 fine against one of the residents for dumping waste in a public place. The marshal followed the female resident to her home and recovered the fine," informed police from Dombivli.

"However, as this incident was disclosed among the other residents, a 40-year-old, Vijay More, from the same locality approached the marshal to ask about the fine, which led to the dispute between the both, when woman marshal injured More by stabbing him with the key of her two-wheeler. Meanwhile, the woman (clean-up marshal) has also registered a case against More for allegedly abusing and assaulting her," added a police official.

This whole incident, which went viral on social media, occurred in public area and was captured by the locals. More was immediately shifted to Rukminibai civic hospital in Kalyan.

"The police case against the More has been registered under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and against the woman clean-up marshal under Section 324 of IPC at Ram Nagar police station. Further investigation in this case is on. Meanwhile, we are soon going to arrest the Marshal for further inquiry in this matter," said S Aher, senior police inspector at the Ram Nagar police station.