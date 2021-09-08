Dombivli: Video of builder-KDMC officials meet goes viral

The viral CCTV footage of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) officials meeting a developer in a hotel has raised a possibility of an alleged nexus between the developer and the officials.

Recently, KDMC authorities demolished a six-storey building in Dombivli claiming it to be on DP road. The developer claimed that even after paying an amount, the authorities took action. Vijay Suryavanshi, the Municipal Commissioner at KDMC has initiated an inquiry over the allegation and assured swift action against the officials if they are found guilty.

The aforementioned developer KD Singh alias Munna Singh, 40, is based in Dombivli and owns a construction firm Om Group and Developers.

On Tuesday, September 7, Singh submitted a written complaint to Suryavanshi alleging corruption by the officials.

Singh in his complaint claims that in 2018, he started constructing a building in the Dawadi area, Dombivli East.

"I was redeveloping a chawl which had 35 houses. At the end of 2020, the authorities carried out a demolition. So, I again started the construction and built a six-storey structure. The authorities claimed it to be on the DP road and again demolished the structure on August 30. There are 100 buildings, a school, and a few religious places nearby that come on the DP road, but no action is taken against them. Now, if the authorities have taken action, what about the 35 families, where will they go?" he questioned.

Singh in his letter claims to have paid Rs 27 lakhs to the KDMC officials.

"On August 12, Deepak Sinde, Ward Officer and Anand Kadam, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Encroachment Department of KDMC, had a meeting and demanded Rs 50 lakh to stop the demolition. Accordingly, as per demand on August 24, we met at Sai Prasad Hotel on Murbad Road and paid them Rs 27 lakhs. They claim they took Rs 1 lakh each for themselves and the rest Rs 25 lakh was for the municipal commissioner. Even after taking the amount, they demolished the structure. If they had taken the amount in the commissioner's name, then it should be investigated. I have the proof of the two officials meeting me at the hotel for the deal and the CCTV footage is already viral, where both of them are seen sharing a seat with me," added Singh, requesting the superior to break the nexus of corruption in the department.

Vijay Suryavanshi, Municipal Commissioner, KDMC said, "The structure was on the DP road and action against the construction was taken earlier too by our officials. Even after action, the developer built up a six-storey structure illegally. The developer had made allegations of corruption on the officials. We will first have to check if the allegations are serious with evidence or he was speaking out of frustration after the action. We have initiated an inquiry and if the officials are found guilty of corruption then action will be taken against them," added Suryavanshi.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 12:35 AM IST