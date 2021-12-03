Dombivli gang rape case: Chargesheet filed against 33 accused

The Manpada police in Dombivli has filed an 885-page charge sheet in the gang-rape case of a 15-year-old girl. The police said they have arrested around 33 accused and examined and took statements of around 121 witnesses in the case, which was produced in the court with the charge sheet.

The police said the 15-year-old girl had registered a gang rape case against 33 people, who she claims had committed the crime of sexual assault almost for 9 months.

The matter came to light on 23 September after the girl with the help of some alert citizens approached the Manpada police. Taking the statement of around 121 witnesses, the police filed an 885 pages charge sheet in Kalyan court.

The victim claims the gang rape and sexual assault took place in-between January 29 to September 22, 2021. According to her statement, she was raped at six different places including a few at Dombivli.

"After the case was registered, Sachin Gunjal, the deputy commissioner of police, Kalyan division had formed four teams to trace the accused. The case was investigated by Sonali Dhole, the assistant commissioner of police. Accordingly, a case was registered under section 376, 376 (N), 376 (3), 376 (D) (A) of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the protection of children from sexual offence act, 2012," said a police officer.

After the case was registered, different political parties took up the issue raising strict action against the accused. However, they demanded to take up the case on the fast track and file a charge sheet at the earliest.

"Among the 33 accused, around four accused are minors who were detained and sent to observation homes. The victim was raped and assaulted in Dombivli, Badlapur, Rabale and Murbad among others," said a police officer.

The Manpada police within 45 days had completed most of the investigation and had filed a charge sheet in the court. Sources from the police said the four minors had applied for bail in the court.

