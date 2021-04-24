Dombivli: Four including COVID-19 patient suffer fractures as lift comes crashing down in hospital

Four people including a Covid-19 patient were injured after an elevator at the hospital collapsed down from the first floor. All the four have suffered fractures on their legs and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The incident was reported at SST Vaidyaratna hospital on Kalyan-Shil road in Dombivli on Friday night at around 8 pm. The victim are identified as Dilip Mahajan 56, Asha Mahajan 43 their son a covid patient in his early 20's and a woman staff Asha Narkar were injured in the incident.

"Dilip Mahajan along with his wife and son who is tested positive came to the hospital. Our staff checked them and asked to move on the first floor. The three along with our staff Asha took the lift to move on the first floor. After the elevator reached the first floor the felt like it had stopped in the middle. Before they could react the lift collapsed on the ground. We removed them from the lift. As it fell from the first floor they suffered fracture and are undergoing treatment," said Satish Patil, a doctor from the hospital.

The hospital had assured that they will look after the treatment of the victims.