Dombivli Accident Turns Shocking: Man Posing As Good Samaritan Steals Gold Chain From Injured Victim; Accused Arrested | VIDEO

Police arrest a man who allegedly posed as a helper and stole a gold chain from an injured accident victim on the Mankoli–Mothagaon Bridge in Dombivli | File Photo

Dombivli, March 5: In a disturbing incident that has shocked residents, a man allegedly posed as a Good Samaritan and robbed an injured youth of his gold chain after a road accident on the Mankoli–Mothagaon Bridge in Dombivli. The accused has been arrested by the police following a swift investigation aided by CCTV footage.

According to police officials, the victim, Tushar Shinde, a resident of the Gopi Chowk area in Dombivli West and the operator of an old-age home, met with an accident a few days ago while riding his two-wheeler across the busy bridge.

Accused offered help after accident

Soon after the accident, several passers-by gathered at the spot. Among them was a man identified as Satish Kore, who approached the injured Shinde and offered to help him get medical assistance.

Kore reportedly stopped an auto-rickshaw and assured the victim that he would take him to Shastrinagar Hospital for treatment.

However, during the journey, Kore allegedly took advantage of Shinde’s injured condition and quietly removed a costly gold chain from his neck. After reaching the hospital premises, the accused abandoned the injured victim near the hospital gate and fled from the scene.

After receiving medical attention, Shinde narrated the incident to hospital authorities and subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

Police track accused through CCTV

Acting on the complaint, officers from Vishnunagar Police Station launched an investigation. Under the guidance of police officer Prashant More, the police team examined CCTV footage from the accident site and nearby areas.

Based on the footage and technical surveillance, the accused was tracked down and arrested from Aajde village in Dombivli East.

Also Watch:

Police have registered a case against Satish Kore and are continuing further investigation. Officials are also probing whether the accused has been involved in similar crimes in the past.

The incident has sparked concern among locals, highlighting how criminals sometimes exploit accident situations and the vulnerability of victims under the guise of offering help.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/