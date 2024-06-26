Dombivli: 3 Security Guards Arrested For Assaulting Restaurant Owner | Representative Image

Dombivli: The Manpada police arrested three security guards on Monday for allegedly assaulting the owner of a restaurant in Dombivli’s high-rise society. The accused Avinash Kevane, Deepka Kalan, and Jitendra Kevane, all residents of Badlapur, Thane, were produced in court and remanded into judicial custody.

According to the victim Abhishek Joshi, 35, who is also the complainant in the case, on June 22, at about 7.35pm, he received an online call for food delivery at Palava Phase 2. He, along with one of the staff, Vicky Ratekar, went to the location to deliver the food on their bike.

A security guard, Jitendra Kevane, was posted at the building gate. Kevane told Joshi to enter his name in the registered book of the building before entry. Joshi told him that the food order was placed by a known person. An argument ensued, and Joshi delivered an order and returned from the building. Kevane stopped him and called two more guards Deepak Kalyan and Jitendra Kevane, who thrashed Joshi ruthlessly using bamboo sticks. He managed to escape from the building, alerted his wife, and called the police.

The case was registered on Monday under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation),34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.