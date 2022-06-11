Dombivali: Woman arrested for stealing phones, wallets from fitness centre

Photo: Representative Image

The Ramnagar police station in Dombivli on Friday, June 10 arrested a woman for stealing mobiles, money and other items from the bags of the other women gym members at a fitness centre in the Dombivli area. The woman was arrested after a complaint from the gym owner.

The woman used to come to a gym in Dombivli (East) for exercise and while leaving the gym she would steal the mobile phones and money from the bags of other women gym members, police informed.

After seven female members of the gym complained about the theft to the gym owner, he thought of getting hold of the woman red-handed.

Speaking to the FPJ correspondent, the owner of the gym in Dombivli on the condition of anonymity said, "I have been running a gym here for many years and many well-to-do women come to the gym for regular exercise. In the last few days, mobiles, money, earphones and cash were being stolen from their bags. The women were complaining to me about it. The gym has CCTV. No one outside has easy access to the gym. In such a situation, I had a question in my mind about who would be stealing the women's mobile phones. As the incidents of thefts increased, I suspected that one woman who came to the gym for regular exercise was committing this theft. So in order to catch the woman red-handedly, I kept three specially numbered Rs 100 notes in my bag and placed it on the platform at the main entrance. After placing the bag I stepped aside. Also, all the other gym members and persons were informed that no one would come around the bag and I sat in a CCTV control room. The suspect woman after completing her exercise while going back home drew her attention to the bag. Seeing no one around she reached into the bag and took out three 100 rupee notes. I was seeing everything from the control room and as the woman was leaving, I stopped her at the entrance and caught her. The woman said that she did not do anything like that. I immediately contacted Ramnagar police station after which they reached the spot and made an arrest."

Sachin Sandbhor, senior police inspector, Ramnagar Police Station said, "When we received a call from the gym owner about the theft of mobiles and other items from the last few days, we reached the gym and with the help of a lady police officer conducted a thorough investigation. Upon checking her bag, we found Rs 100 notes stolen from the gym owner's bag. We arrested her and recovered a stolen mobile phone, money, headphones and cash. These items were stolen from other women's bags. We returned all the items to their owners. The woman confessed to the crime and returned all the items to the police."

One of the police officers from Ramnagar police station informed, "The woman had sold the stolen mobile phone from a gym to a shopkeeper at Shivmandir Road in Dombivli for Rs 2,500. We released the woman on the understanding that she would never do such an act again. Her husband Rajaji runs a Paan shop in the Dombivli area near the gym. Our investigation revealed that her husband had bought her a mobile phone worth Rs 70,000. This woman has a 5-year-old baby. She had to be released as no one came forward to lodge a complaint against her."