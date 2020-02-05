Dombivali pollution peaks, residents hit the street

Mumbai: Dombivali which is infamous for pollution is again shocked when it found that a road in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation phase 2 has turned pink. Angered by the high level of pollution and inept handling of this issue by the state government, Dombivali residents hit the streets in protest. Taking note, CM Thackeray has asked Industry minister Subhash Desai and Guardian Minister of Thane, Eknath Shinde to submit a report.

This incident has shocked residents who were already facing serious chemical pollution. Residents also complain of a pungent odour in the air and a burning sensation in their eyes. This might have happened due to the seepage of pink-coloured chemical from containers ferrying the chemical. Children mostly suffer due to this pollution. From many days, Dombivalikar’s suffered due to pollution on this road.

Dombivali residents complain that Maharashtra Pollution Control board and MIDC have not taken any action on complaints against this pollution. In the Fadnavis government, Shiv Sena was handling Industry and Environment dept and in current govt too, Sena is handling the same depts. Sena’s Subhash Desai is Industry minister and Aaditya Thackeray is environment minister.

Four years ago a blast had occurred in MIDC’s Probase in which 12 people died. Desai had then assured the firms which are dangerous for public will be shifted out. But it did not happen but the association of Industries in Dombivali MIDC rejected charges of pollution.