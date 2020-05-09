'Does he want to join COVID yodha programme?': BJP leader trolled for wearing stethoscope while filing nomination for Maharashtra MLC election

Belying all expectations of rehabilitating senior leaders, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday opted for fresh faces for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial elections. The party has nominated Pravin Datke, Gopichand Padalkar, Ajit Gopchhade and Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil for the four seats it will contest.

The four BJP candidates filed their nominations at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday. But what caught our eye is a picture of Ajit Gopchhade wearing a stethoscope while filing his nomination paper. And soon after his photos went viral, netizens took to Twitter to express their views about his choice of ‘accessory’.

One user said, "We know he is a #Doctor but Why is @BJP4Maharashtra candidate Dr Ajit Gopchhade wearing a 'Stethoscope while filing nomination' for election ?" Another user said, "Does he want to join covid yodha state govt programme?"

Here's what netizens had to say: