'Does he want to join COVID yodha programme?': BJP leader trolled for wearing stethoscope while filing nomination for Maharashtra MLC election

Belying all expectations of rehabilitating senior leaders, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday opted for fresh faces for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council biennial elections. The party has nominated Pravin Datke, Gopichand Padalkar, Ajit Gopchhade and Ranjitsinh Mohite-Patil for the four seats it will contest.
The four BJP candidates filed their nominations at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Friday. But what caught our eye is a picture of Ajit Gopchhade wearing a stethoscope while filing his nomination paper. And soon after his photos went viral, netizens took to Twitter to express their views about his choice of ‘accessory’.
One user said, "We know he is a #Doctor but Why is @BJP4Maharashtra candidate Dr Ajit Gopchhade wearing a 'Stethoscope while filing nomination' for election ?" Another user said, "Does he want to join covid yodha state govt programme?"
Here's what netizens had to say:
The Council election is being held for nine seats, for which the electoral college is the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The quota for a winning candidate is 29 votes. The MLC election will be held on May 21.
Elections to the nine Council seats which fell vacant on April 24 were withheld due to coronavirus outbreak. However, the poll panel had last week granted permission for holding elections to the Legislative Council in Maharashtra and stated that necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against COVID-19 during the elections.
