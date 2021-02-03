Doctors welcome BMC's decision to improve health infrastructure

City doctors have welcomed the health budget announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) which has been increased by 11 per cent to focus on improving health of citizens and the healthcare system within the city. Moreover they also welcomed the decision preventing communicable diseases across Mumbai by allocating a budget of Rs 2 crore, along with this they also appreciated the move of the civic body on rewarding Rs 50 lakhs to the COVID warriors who lost their lives during the pandemic. Doctors said it is a good budget as they have decided to complete the pending infrastructure work and to maintain health data at ward levels.

Dr Rajeev Agarwal, treasurer of Indian Medical Association, Maharashtra State and Association of Medical Consultants and said it is a good budget announced by the civic body which was much needed at a time when the country is reeling under tremendous pressure on tackling coronavirus. Moreover BMC should also focus on upgrading the existing health infrastructure and medical college hostels which have been pending since long.

“Every year, the budget allocation is huge but the civic body is unable to exhaust the full budget. This year, they should seriously focus on upgrading the health infrastructure which is much needed. Moreover the civic body should pay the healthcare workers on time,” he said.

Dr S Narayani, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospitals Mumbai said BMC has adopted a focused approach towards healthcare in its annual budget, a healthcare budget of Rs. 4,278 core is a welcome move. They see a strong commitment towards making Mumbai free of Tuberculosis, HIV, Malaria, Leptospirosis and Dengue as BMC takes a focused approach towards reducing the incidence of communicable diseases. “A much applauded commitment made in today’s budget ensures 100 per cent vaccination coverage for children. Moreover the BMC will also initiate Mobile Van services for pregnant women, differently abled and older people, this brings new hope for the people who due to the pandemic have found it difficult to get to a hospital during emergencies,” she said.