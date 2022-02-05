Doctor said she is stable now: Asha Bhosle after meeting singer Lata Mangeshkar

Singer Asha Bhosle, after meeting singer Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, informed that the doctor has said that she is stable now.

Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital on January 9 following various health issues, including Covid-19, and has remained there for the past nearly four weeks.

Raj Thackeray said that he went specially to discuss with the medical teams treating her at the hospital and dispel rumour mongering that has been rampant since this afternoon.

The Mumbai Police have deployed additional security around the hospital in south Mumbai to control the anxious crowds comprising the singer's fans and well-wishers attempting to reach there.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 08:58 PM IST