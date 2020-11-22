Doctor couple gets pre-arrest bail in ₹1.52cr cheating case

A Kalyan sessions court recently granted anticipatory bail to a doctor couple against whom a man had made a complaint of cheating.

Additional Sessions Judge SR Pahade said in his order granting the plea, that if the FIR were to be perused, the transaction between the doctors and the complainant is of November 2016 and the complaint was filed in December 2019. Since then, their anticipatory bail plea has been pending with no interim orders passed by the court. The court further said that the applicants are doctors by profession and have a hospital and immovable property at Kalyan.

The court said that they can be given anticipatory bail since there is no recovery to be made from them, the transaction was civil in nature and there is no possibility of absconding as they have their permanent addresses in the city.

As per the prosecution case, Dr. Hemant More had purchased a land in Dhule and was in need of money to purchase advanced machinery for a hospital. He had taken an amount of Rs. 1.52 crore from the complainant and had assured that he would sell four blocks situated in an apartment to him at Rs. 6 crore, but had sold it instead to a third person and not returned the amount availed from him.

Dr. More and his wife, also a doctor, had filed their application before the court in which they had stated that they run a hospital and the former had purchased new machinery for which he was in need of Rs. 40 lakh. Aware of his financial condition, Dr. More said, the complainant who lends money on interest, had shown interest in buying the blocks from him. The doctor had explained that he would be unable to execute an agreement on the blocks as there is a loan on them. The complainant who was still keen to buy them, had started frequenting his hospital and had said that he would give the Rs. 40 lakh without interest on the condition that he would sell the blocks to him. The doctor had told him that after the loan is repaid and he obtains the necessary NOC from the bank, he would sell it to him or will repay the amount. The doctor said in his plea that he even returned some of the amount. But there was a dispute between the parties on the cost of the blocks. While the complainant wanted him to sell them to him at Rs. 6 crore, the doctor demanded Rs. 14 crore.

The prosecution had objected to their plea telling the court that the doctors are involved in other offences registered at another police station.