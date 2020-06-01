Doctor booked for rape gets bail

A sessions court on Friday granted bail to a 29-year-old doctor accused of rape by a woman who met him when looking for a matrimonial alliance. He was arrested on March 8.

As per the police complaint registered at the Nehru Nagar police station, the woman stated that her father was looking for an alliance for her and when a proposal came from doctor Mayur Mehta’s family, they first met in Mehta’s home. Both families decided the prospective partners could meet again and they then met at a restaurant in Chembur. Thereafter, for four months, there had been no response from the doctor’s family. Another meeting was arranged and the two met again at another restaurant. Thereafter, they decided to meet often to know each other better.

The complaint further stated that at one point, the doctor called the complainant to a hotel and forced himself on her. When she resisted, he convinced her stating that they would be getting married in the future. They went to several hotels after that and the complaint stated that the doctor also clicked private photos of the girl. With these photos he would mentally harass her and threaten to upload them in social media, it stated.

Mehta’s lawyer had argued for his release on bail on the grounds that the investigation in the case is almost complete and there was four months delay in registering the FIR, hence that it is filed as an afterthought.

Additional Sessions Judge KS Hore while granting bail to Mehta directed that he attend the police station every month till the chargesheet is filed and prohibited him from leaving the country without the permission of the court.