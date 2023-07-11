 Doctor Arrested for Alleged Rape of Mentally Challenged Woman at Thane Clinic
Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's sister, a case under has been registered at Ambernath police station

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
Doctor Arrested for Alleged Rape of Mentally Challenged Woman at Thane Clinic | Representative Image

Thane: A 35-year-old doctor was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 23-year-old mentally challenged woman at his clinic in Badalpur, according to a police officer from Ambernath police station.

Suresh Varade, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Ambernath Zone, said, "On Sunday, the victim, a mentally challenged woman, had stepped out of her house to buy some essentials at a shop near the doctor's clinic. The doctor, identified as Hemant Sonawane, allegedly lured her into the clinic and raped her. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon."

Doctor caught in the act

Varade further added, "When the woman did not return home for a long time, her sister went looking for her in the locality and found her footwear outside the doctor's clinic. The victim's sister entered the clinic, caught the doctor in the act, and alerted the police."

"Based on the complaint lodged by the victim's sister, a case under Section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been registered," informed Varade.

article-image
