'Do takke ke log' want courts to be arena for political rivalry: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar to Kangana Ranaut

The Bombay High Court on Friday declared the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's action of demolishing part of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's bungalow on September 9 as illegal and said it smacks of malafide intentions. The court also said it does not approve of authorities using "muscle power" against any citizen.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar lashed out at the actress, calling her "do takke ke log" who want courts to be arena for political rivalry. "Everyone is surprised that an actress who lives in Himachal, comes here & calls our Mumbai PoK... such 'do takke ke log' want to make Courts arena for political rivalry, it's wrong," Pednekar told news agency ANI.
Pednekar also rubbished the charge that the BMC acted with malice and demolished part of Ranaut's bungalow. "Action was taken because there was something to it. I personally didn’t even know who she was. I had never seen her movies simply because there is no time. So such charge doesn’t apply,” Pednekar told India Today.
The Mumbai Mayor said that she doesn't want to comment on the court's verdict, but added that "most on social media are surprised".
Pednekar further said that she will hold a meeting with the legal team of the BMC to assess the court's order. "What we did was according to municipal rules. I haven't seen the court order, will go through it," she said.
After the Bombay High Court passed the order, Ranaut tweeted, "When individual stands against the government and wins, it's not the victory of the individual but it's the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO."
