Do not perform 'Hanuman Chalisa' tomorrow, let there be peace: Raj Thackeray to party workers

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Monday in his tweet appealed to party workers to not perform the announced 'Hanuman Chalisa' tomorrow, May 3.

Taking to Twitter, Thackeray said, "Tomorrow is Eid. I have already spoken about it at the Sambhajinagar rally. This festival of the Muslim community must be celebrated with happiness. As discussed, please do not play 'aartis' on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya as we do not want to hamper the celebrations of any religion. Loudspeakers are a social issue and not a religious one, and I will spell further course of action regarding the same through my next tweet."



Mumbai police have issued restraining notices to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers who had applied for permission for ‘Maha Aarti’ at their local temples across the state on May 3, using loudspeakers.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had given an ultimatum that loudspeakers in mosques should be removed by May 3 or they would launch a statewide agitation. He also said that Hanuman Chalisa would be played outside mosques at a higher volume in the failure to comply with his demand.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 04:43 PM IST