DMER moots new hostels for medical students

Mumbai: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) has planned to send a proposal to the state government for the construction of hostels for medical students studying in state and civic-run medical colleges. The total cost of the project will be approximately Rs 350 crore and will include libraries and spacious lecture halls.

This comes after the medical students studying in state and civic-run medical colleges complained of lack of hostel accommodation as they were forced to sleep in the rooms along the hospital wards. Worse still all students could not get proper sleep with each taking turns to sleep.

Senior health official said, this year 30-40 per cent seats for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses have increased because of the Economically Weaker Section reservation introduced by the state government. This has resulted in most not getting accommodation in the hostels. “The lack of accommodation is currently a problem in all the medical colleges across Maharashtra. In Sion hospital, a hostel building plan has been approved but construction has not begun since last three years,” said Dr Prashant Chaudhari, president of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD).

A group of resident doctors said, "Several of us sleep in the side rooms in the wards where we are placed, since there is no space in our hostels. About 50 students in Grant Medical College are without any hostel accommodation. This problem gets worse with every year."

Dr TP Lahane, Director, DMER, had earlier said, they had received complaints from medical students and resident doctors of not getting adequate accommodation in hostels. He has assured of sending a proposal.

“A team will be formed to make a proposal to construct new hostels. This project will cost approximately Rs 350 crore. We will also increase the size of the lecture halls and libraries from this year, since the medical seats have been increased in every college,” he said.

Dr Lahane said, the project entails constructing additional rooms to accommodate 100 more students. “Once the state government approves the proposal, the construction of hostels will start with immediate effect,” added Dr Lahane.