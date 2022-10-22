Diwali 2022: Mumbai RTO registers purchase of 1919 new vehicles in one week

Mumbai: A total of 1919 new vehicles were registered in the last seven days (from October 15 to October 21) in the Mumbai Central area transport office alone, which also serves SoBo. It contained 1301 two-wheelers, 586 automobiles, and 24 taxis. The others carried things.

According to a senior transport department officer, the purchase of new vehicles in Mumbai typically peaks around the holidays of Diwali, Dussehra, Gudi Padwa, and Akshaya Tritiya, which are considered lucky times to start businesses, move into new apartments, or purchase new cars, two-wheelers, or gold (Dhanteras).

"All RTOs in the state, not only Mumbai Central, have sped up vehicle registrations in consideration of the Diwali celebration so that residents can receive deliveries on time. To eliminate the backlog and guarantee quick registrations, we are working longer hours, and some RTOs also work on Saturdays and Sundays "he added

When questioned about the data from the previous year, an official responded that once the festive registration period is over, data on vehicle registrations from all over the state, including Mumbai Central RTOs, would be compiled.