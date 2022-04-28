'Divya Kala Shakti: Witnessing the abilities in disabilities' held at Mumbai

The first-ever western regional colorful cultural event “Divya Kala Shakti: Witnessing the Abilities in Disabilities” was organized, by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJ&E), Govt. of India in Mumbai on 27th April, 2022 at Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli.

More than 150 children and youth, with different disabilities, from the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Daman & Diu performed during the event. The programme was packed with several performances and state-specific dances that made the evening vibrant. Programmes included puppetry, dance, music, folk dance, yoga demonstration, wheel chair performances.

The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra at 6.15pm in the presence of Guest of Honour Ms. Anjali Bhawra IAS, Secretary, and Shri Rajesh Kumar Yadav, IAS, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India at the Nehru Centre Auditorium, in Worli, Mumbai-18.

The inaugural function that began with the Indian National Anthem in Indian Sign Language was followed by a continuous demonstration of potentials of 86 children who are differently abled, in a colourful display of stage through fifteen unique events in the form of dance, music, puppetry, acrobatics etc. in classical, folk and modern style.

All the participants were awarded certificates for recognition for their performance at the Divya Kala Shakti’ organized in the western regional level in Mumbai.

During the inaugural function, Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Hon’ble Governor of Maharashtra, reiterated the significance of powerful potentials of persons with disabilities.

"PM Narendra Modi rightly said they have a 'Divya Shakti' within them to which I bow down to. I feel happy to see them showing their talents and skills despite their disabilities," said the Governor.

The Governor also thanked the teachers, trainers and NGOs who have been working round the clock to train the Divyang youth. He thanked them for helping the differently abled in identifying their talents. He also thanked the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment for their efforts in organising the event.

Through a video recorded message Dr Virendra Kumar, Hon’ble Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Govt. of India, spoke about the importance of power of the persons with disabilities, which can be a great resource for the growth of our nation and the need to provide them with more opportunities.

Speaking at the inaugural function Guest of Honour Ms. Anjali Bhawra IAS, Secretary, emphasized the need to have more such programs to demonstrate ‘Divya Kala Shakti’.

It is a cultural event of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MSJ&E), Govt. of India. She said that similar programs have been organized in various parts of the country since 2019, at the national level and in other regions of the country. In fact it has developed confidence among the persons with disabilities and appreciated the efforts of their hard work of parents and teachers.

The children and youth with different disabilities from the states in the western region such as Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Daman & Diu participated in this event, which is organized by Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India and being hosted by the Ali Yavar Jung National Institute for Speech and Hearing Disabilities (Divyangjan), Mumbai.

