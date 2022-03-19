District Collectors informed to be cautious and take necessary steps: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope amid rise in Covid cases abroad

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that amid surge in Covid cases across certain countries the state government has received a letter from Central government to be on alert.

COVID-19 cases across European Countries, South Korea and China have surged.

Rajesh Tope said that after receiving central govt's letter state health department had issued a letter to DCs to be cautious and take necessary steps.

“In the past 24 hours, some countries have recorded highest ever new Covid cases since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago. Some new variant is suspected to be fuelling infections in Israel and other countries,” Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health) wrote in a letter dated March 17, and addressed to municipal commissioners and district collectors.

Vyas said that authorities must ensure that people avoid crowding, follow strict masking and stay alert on influenza like illnesses. He also asked districts to speed up vaccination drives. The government was keeping a close watch on the rise in cases and will take necessary steps if needed, he stated.

We've received a letter from Central Govt to be on alert as there is a surge in Covid cases across European Countries, South Korea & China. Accordingly, our health department had issued a letter to DCs to be cautious & take necessary steps: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope pic.twitter.com/jz2oauhmPw — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2022

Yesterday, the Maharashtra government directed all the districts to be cautious and strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

In terms of regions, the biggest contributor to the global tally is Asia, accounting for nearly half (48%) of all new cases reported in the world in the past week. It is closely followed by Europe, which is currently responsible for 42% of all new infections being reported in the world. Australia and New Zealand are accounting for 3% of the cases despite having under 0.4% of the global population.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra yesterday reported 171 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the tally of infections in the state to 78,72,203 and death toll to 1,43,765, a health department official said. So far, 77,22,754 people have recovered from the viral infection in the state, including 394 on Friday.

There are 1,680 active patients in Maharashtra now. The recovery rate stands at 98.10 per cent and fatality rate at 1.82 per cent.

The tally of coronavirus tests carried out so far rose to 7,88,85,405 with 45,201 samples tested since previous evening.

