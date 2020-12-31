Distressed Patra Chawl tenants plan hunger strike

Patra Chawl tenants, who have been awaiting their own new houses for over a decade, want a final solution in the stalled redevelopment project. They threatened to go on a hunger strike in the absence of a solution to the issue. The tenants are distressed and hope that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will intervene and solve their long-pending problem.

Makrand Parab, one of the aggrieved tenants and part of Patra Chawl Action Committee, expressed disappointment over the lethargic attitude of the Maharashtra government.

He said, "Johny Joseph, the former chief secretary, was supposed to submit a report on our redevelopment project. It was delayed several times. After much follow up, now we (tenants) have been told that part report has been submitted and the remaining report is yet to be submitted. We are surprised why half the report was submitted. It now seems just to shut the mouth of the tenants some false information has been given."

Parab asserted that if no solution is found, the tenants will go on hunger strike in the coming days.