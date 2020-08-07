Distressed Bhojpuri actress ends life at her home in Kashimira

In yet another suicide shocker for the film industry, actress Anupama Durganand Pathak (40) allegedly committed suicide at her rented apartment in the MMRDA complex in Kashimira. Her body was found hanging to the ceiling of the apartment.

Hailing from Bihar, Thakur had acted in several films and serials in Bhojpuri and Maithili-language. In the suicide note recovered by the police team, the actress has blamed a Kandivali-based media-person and a production house behind her taking the extreme step.

The contents of the suicide note revealed that the media-person was reluctant to hand over her two-wheeler, which hampered her day-to-day work as she could not afford public transport after running out of money due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The actress also claimed to have invested some funds in the accused company on behalf of others. But the company had failed to return the money. All were avoiding her calls and messages and she felt cheated at such a time of crisis.

“Based on the contents of the suicide note and other evidences we have registered a case under section 306 of the IPC. A detailed probe was on,” confirmed an investigating officer.

In his statement to the police, Thakur’s nephew said that the actress who lived with her husband, had gone to her native village in the Araria district of Bihar and had returned ten days before she took the extreme step, early this week. She had also posted a video on Facebook revealing her dilemma a day before the incident.