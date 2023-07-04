Disqualification Case: Shiv Sena (UBT) Moves SC Seeking Directions For Speaker To Take Expeditious Action Against Rebel Sena MLAs

Supreme Court of India | File Photo

Shiv Sena UBT MLA Sunil Prabhu has approached the SC court seeking direction to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker on the fast decision on the disqualification petitions against rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. The petitions had been pending for almost a year.

In the May 11 judgement the Speaker was asked by the apex court to decide on the pending disqualification petitions in a reasonable period of time. But, Prabhu says that no action in this regard has been done so far. He also said that he had given three representations on the subject without any result.

This is a breaking news. More details awaited.