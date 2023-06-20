Dismissed Police Constable, Informant Arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch in Extortion Case

Dismissed Police Constable and Informant Arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch in Extortion Case | Representative image

Mumbai: A dismissed police constable and a police informant have been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch in an extortion case. The two had taken Rs 22 lakh from a businessman based in South Mumbai, under the pretense of saving his brother from arrest in a case involving the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC). The Free Press Journal reported this news on Sunday. While the Dongri Police had initially registered an FIR in this matter, the investigation has now been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai Crime Branch apprehended dismissed police constable Chandrakant Gaware and police informer Naved Salim Parmar, following a complaint filed by businessman Hussain Batatewala (29).

Informer has 16 cases registered against him at various police stations

An AEC official stated that dismissed police constable Gaware was arrested in Byculla, while informer Parmar was arrested in Dongri. Parmar has 16 cases registered against him at various police stations in Mumbai, while Gaware has 3 cases.

Both individuals were produced in court, where they were remanded to the custody of the crime branch.

According to a police officer, the entire plan was orchestrated by Parmar, who aimed to extort money from Batatawala. Parmar informed Batatawala that his brother's name had come up in a drug case in Bandra ANC, and in order to prevent police action against his brother, he would have to make a payment.

Parmar introduced Gaware to Batatawala as a police inspector in Bandra ANC. Gaware informed Batatawala that his brother's name had been implicated in a drug case, and if he wanted to safeguard his brother, he would need to pay Rs 35 lakh and provide two iPhones. However, when Batatawala expressed his inability to pay Rs 35 lakh, the agreement was settled at Rs 22 lakh and two iPhones.

Batatawala handed over Rs 22 lakh and two iPhones to Parmar, in exchange for which Gaware provided him with a document and assured him that his brother had been cleared of any charges. Upon showing this document to his lawyer, Batatawala was informed that it lacked an official seal. Batatawala then requested Parmar and Gaware to affix a seal on the document, which revealed that both of them had been lying.