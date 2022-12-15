e-Paper Get App
Dismembered body of woman found in Rewari

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 04:16 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo
Rewari: A chopped body of an unidentified woman was found in a field near Kasola flyover on Delhi-Jaipur highway, police said on Wednesday. A farmer on Tuesday night found the head and torso of the woman in his field, and its hands and legs stuffed into a trolley bag. The body seemed to be around 10 days old and was decomposing, they said.

According to the complaint by farmer Rampal, an Asalwas village resident, it was 9pm Tuesday when he went to his mustard field, spotted a black trolley bag in the bushes and dogs hovering around it. “When I went close to the bag there was a foul smell. I looked into the bag carefully and saw hands and feet inside... The torso and head of the woman were lying at some distance from the bag.

“I informed the police. It looked like someone had killed the woman and dum­ped her body to destroy the evidence,” Mr Rampal said in his police complaint.

After the information, a police team reached the spot and collected the body parts for investigation.

