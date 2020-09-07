Disheartening to see 'Y' security being given to someone who insults Maharashtra: Anil Deshmukh on Kangana Ranaut

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday questioned the Centre's decision to provide 'Y+' security to actor Kangana Ranaut, saying that it was disheartening to see that people who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra are being given such level of protection.

Without naming the actor who has been very critical of the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government for the probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Deshmukh said, "It is surprising and sad that those who insult Mumbai and Maharashtra, are being given 'Y' level security by centre. Maharashtra is not only of NCP, Shiv Sena or Congress but of BJP & the public too. People of all party should condemn it if one insults Maharashtra."

The state home minister also told reporters that the Mumbai Police's crime branch is investigating the death threat calls to his house and those of other Maharashtra politicians belonging to the ruling alliance of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Kangana Ranaut has been given Y-plus category security and will be protected by about 10 armed commandos, the Union Home Ministry said.

The decision to provide 24X7 security comes two days before Ranaut, who is in her home state Himachal Pradesh and had likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir, plans to visit Mumbai on September 9.

This comes after Ranaut's father wrote to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to provide security for Ranaut's safety.

The state government has also provided security to Kangana's home in Manali.

A team of health officials is also present at the actor's residence, to test her and her sister for COVID19.

"Actor Kangana Ranaut is daughter of our state. Her father has written to me, expressing his concerns over her security. I have informed my DGP, to assess the threat & take appropriate action. A police team will be deployed with her in Manali, today," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had said earlier.