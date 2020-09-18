Disha Salian suicide case: Last call was made to her friend, not police control room, says Mumbai Police

Amid the statements made by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane during an interview that the 28-year-old celebrity manager Disha Salian's last call was made to the police control room, raising questions on her accidental death, Mumbai Police has clarified that the last call made from Salian's phone was to her friend. Police had said that Salian took the drastic step of jumping off the 12th floor of a Malad high-rise on June 8, soon after her conversation with this friend, where the late manager was distressed throughout the call.

Making some shocking revelations into the Disha Salian case, Rane had said that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Salian had dialled '100' after the alleged party which she attended in Juhu on June 8, the day she died. Refuting the baseless allegations, a senior police official said that Salian had made the last call to her friend Anika and not the police control room.

Salian's abroad-based friend returned to the country last month and told Malvani Police in her statement that the late celebrity manager was depressed and disturbed during the call. "Salian was crying and disturbed over a professional deal that did not work out and was asked to hand over the project to one of her colleagues, said the friend. She also said that during the video call, she spoke to everyone present in the party and asked them to cheer up Salian, but to no avail," the senior official said upon requesting anonymity.